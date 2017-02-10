LEFT: Senior Anthony Reed shoots a free throw in the Blazers loss at Blue Valley Northwest . Reed scored seven points in the contest. RIGHT: Senir guard Devan Toomey sets the offense in action at Blue Valley Northwest last week. The Blazers dropped a 75-38 decision. Photos courtesy of Shawn Hatton

GEHS fell behind 30-16 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a 75-38 EKL road loss at Blue Valley Northwest last week.

Northwest tacked on 45 second half points to secure the victory.

Besides the loss, Blake Nichols had 10 points while Devan Toomey added nine points. Anthony Reed had seven points, Tevan McKelvey and Austyn Hatton, three points apiece.