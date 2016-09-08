The Sixth Annual Kade Meyer Celebration Run will be held on Sept. 17, at Celebration Park in Gardner.

The event is in honor of Kade Matthew Meyer a second grader at Madison Elementary, who died tragically at the age of 7 on Sept. 2, 2010. The Kade Meyer Memorial Scholarship is dedicated to his memory and honors graduates whose parent(s) is an employee of USD 231.

A scholarship is presented annually through the Class of 2021, Meyer’s graduation year. Each scholarship recipient receives a one-time $1,000 minimum scholarship. Meyer received an award for compassion at the end of his first grade year, and after his death his family learned of multiple acts that supported this distinction.

The Sept. 17 run includes a 5k and 10k Run/Walk, as well as a Kids 1-Mile Fun Run/Marathon Mile.

The Kids 1-Mile Fun Run/Marathon Mile will begin at 8 a.m. The 5k/10k will begin at 8:30 a.m. The event will happen rain or shine, however if there is inclement weather, the event may be postponed or canceled. No refunds.

Again this year, in addition to the Kids 1-Mile Fun Run, the Kade Meyer Celebration Run is offering a chance for kids to take it a step (or 25.2 miles) further with the Kids Marathon Mile.

Although the route and distance will be the same as the Kids 1-Mile Fun Run, the Marathon Miles encourages kids to stay active through the summer by running and tracking their mileage on a training log. The goal is to build to 25.2 miles during the spring and summer months, and then complete their final marathon mile at the Kade Meyer Celebration Run as part of the 1-Mile Fun Run.

Every child who participates in the Fun Run or Marathon Mile will receive a t-shirt and medal.

Team Competition

Battle of the Gyms: The Battle of the Gyms will return. Last year, three local Gardner gyms battled it out for the fastest time, with the winner taking home the traveling trophy and bragging rights.

Biggest Team: For those not part of a gym, bring friends, family, co-workers and register as a team. The team with the most members will be awarded Biggest Team. In addition, the winning team will receive up to three free registrations for the next year’s event.

There is no additional cost to register a team, and teams of four or more get a discount off each member registration.

Complete information regarding pricing, schedule, parking and registration is available online at: http://kademeyer.com/race_information.html

Gardner provides a facility supervisor to be on hand to take care of bathrooms, trash, and to provide any assistance to race staff and the police department or EMT’s the day of the race, said Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, Gardner public information officer.