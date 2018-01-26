The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and chamber coffee hosted by The Spring Hill Recreation Commission, at their new location at 123 South Main Street in historic Spring Hill. Over 40 people gathered to help celebrate. SHRC staff, Brian Peel, Marie Haney, Erin Ritter, Jake Moore, Wes Squire and Nick Forbes were present as well as SHRC Board members: Troy Mitchell, Stephanie Herthel, Jared Kosberg, Shelly Coats. Chamber Chairman Ron Sullivan, and Chamber board members, Paige Cuezze, Terri Flanagan, and Chad Lewis were also present. SHRC was previously housed in the Spring Hill Civic Center and recently, temporarily at Hilltop Education Center at 175th and MurLen. SHRC is a non-profit commission formed in 1989 by Spring Hill and USD230 to meet the recreation needs of the community. Submitted photo
