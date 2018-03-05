Edgerton, Kan. – Johnson County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Edgerton, KS early this morning.
At approximately 03:50 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018, deputies were dispatched to reports of an armed disturbance in the 1000 block of West 3rd Street. Upon arrival, deputies determined shots were fired into a home in the area. There were no injuries to the residents.
There is no suspect information at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720.
Shooting in Edgerton, KS
