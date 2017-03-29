UPDATE: The driver of the sedan has been identified as Linda D. Lowery, 68, Gardner. The crash remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the area of Southbound I-35 Highway and Clare Road.

On Saturday, March 25, 2017, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers with Gardner Police Department and deputies were dispatched to an injury accident in the area of SB I35 Highway and Clare Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a sedan type vehicle was driving southbound on I-35 highway and rear ended a semi-trailer truck that was pulled over on the outside shoulder. The female driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name is being withheld until family has been notified.

Southbound I-35 was shut down at Lone Elm Road for the during the investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.