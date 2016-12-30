Keep your driving skills sharp while at the same time reducing your insurance rate by taking an AARP Driver Safety Course being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Kansas insurance companies are required to offer a discount if presented with a certificate of completion of this AARP Driving Course. No test will be given, and no AARP membership card is required.

This program is offered at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 and 11 at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., Overland Park. The cost for two four-hour sessions is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers and can be paid at the door. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot at least one week in advance of the class, by calling (913) 831-3359,.

While JCPRD?s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.