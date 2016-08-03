Photo courtesy of Arn Eccles

Five Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports competitors earned a spot at 4-H Shooting Sports Nationals in Grand Island, NE this past summer. Pictured are Kenton Smith, Ethan Eccles, Olivia Rogers, Liza Rogers, and Brenna Zimmerman. Individuals may only participate in a single discipline once at nationals during their 4-H career. Teams of up to 4 members each from Kansas were picked from top placing individuals at Kansas 4-H State matches. Members and teams representing nine disciplines competed against each other as individuals, and as part of the state team. Awards were presented for each day, overall discipline winners, and overall team sweepstakes.

Kenton Smith and Brenna Zimmerman helped pace the Kansas Muzzle loading team to a 4th place team award overall, out of 13 teams. This team was coached by Barry Zimmerman. Ethan Eccles was the top placer on the Kansas Compound Archery team, helping the team finish 9th overall, out of 25 teams. Olivia Rogers placed 5th overall in Air Rifle, and helped earn a 2nd place team Kansas award, out of 20 teams. Liza Rogers helped pace the Kansas Small bore Rifle team to a 2nd place team award overall, out of 22 teams. These five individuals helped earn Kansas a 2nd place overall in the sweepstakes, behind Missouri. There were 679 youth from 36 states participating in this nearly week long event.