Photo courtesy of Kairi Quinn & Lainy Angelo

Kairi Quinn & Lainy Angelo

Club reporters

The Shorn 4-H club of South Johnson County, was started in 1935 making this it’s 83rd year! Each year the club members are busy having fun and working together to learn new skills and to provide community service. Throughout the year members are also prepping and preparing different projects to be displayed at the Johnson Count Fair. Livestock is a big portion of our club with members showing swine from Dowd’s Livestock and Meek’s Show Pigs. We have several members working with goats, sheep, beef and even horses.

These focused 4-Hers are always thinking and looking at ideas for fair! Our club members love to practice their cooking skills, sewing, geology, and photography projects. Rocketry club usually starts meeting in February to get a jump on their project as well.

Some of the community service projects the group has been involved in included raising money for a new roof for My Father’s House in Paola Kansas and collecting food to stock their pantry. The members have visited with the residents at the Blackhawk assisted living Center on two occasions singing Christmas carols and playing board games. At Mission Southside the members helped prep backpack snacks, stock food, and sort clothing. Our club also donates a belt buckle to the Johnson County Fair every year.

If you are interested in learning more about 4-H or would like to attend a meeting, the Sharon 4-H group meets the second Monday of the month at Daybrook Learning Center in Spring Hill.