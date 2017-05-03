Scoring 226 points, the Bronco boys varsity track team brought back first place honors from the Francis Wendt Invitational at Osawatomie last week.

“Our guys stayed focused despite rainy conditions,” said Coach Brent Smitheran.” Their hard work the past few weeks is paying off.”

Earning gold medals were Sam Arnold in the discus with a toss of 130’10” and shot put with a toss of 46’4 ½”; Nathan Ewing in the high jump with a jump of 5’10”; Brennen Feeback in the triple jump with a jump of 40’6 ½”; Wyatt O’Leary in the pole vault with a jump of 11’; Chase Rooney in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.7 seconds and 300 meter hurdles in 41.8; James Barnett in the 100 meters in 11.1; and the 400 meter relay team.

Silver medals went to Mason Bell in the javelin with a throw of 145’9”; Jordan Norman in the long jump with a leap of 18’9 ½” and 200 meters in 23.5; Trevor Turner in the triple jump with a leap of 39’8 1/2”; Nathan Ewing in the 110 meter hurdles in 16.1; Brenden Meek in the shot put with a toss of 42’8 ½”; Levin Lang in the pole vault with a vault of 10’; Jacob Letellier in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 43 seconds; Braxton Dixon in the 3200 meters in a time of 11:05.4 and the 1600 meter relay team.

Bronze medals went to Trevor Turner in the long jump with a leap of 18’8 ½”; Ewing in the triple jump with a leap of 39’3”; Riley Wettengel in the shot put with a toss of 40’ ½”; and Lucas Moore in the 400 meters in a time of 53.6 seconds.