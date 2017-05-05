The Bronco boys varsity baseball team brought back a fourth place finish from last weekend’s Butch Foster tournament at Community America Park.
Spring Hill, 8-7, lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Bonner Springs in the third place game. The game was shortened to five innings due to inclement weather.
Bryce Towles pitched well to win hurling five innings but the Broncos missed multiple chances to tie the game and eventually dropped the one run decision.
Earlier in the tournament, Spring Hill beat Baldwin 7-4, but dropped a 10-9 decision to Tonganoxie.
SH takes fourth at Butch Foster baseball tourney
