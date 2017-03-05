The Spring Hill Education Foundation (SHEF) recently received its 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This designation makes the foundation one of only five public charities recognized by the IRS in Spring Hill.

In 1993, the SHEF was established to support educational opportunities in the Spring Hill School District. At that time, the foundation partnered with the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation to achieve its mission and provide tax benefits for donors. Over the past 23 years, the foundation has raised money for student scholarships through an annual golf tournament and silent auction. Funds raised are used to support scholarships to graduating seniors continuing to post-secondary education. To-date, the SHEF has awarded 114 scholarships.

The Spring Hill Education Foundation’s mission is to enhance the extraordinary educational opportunities for students, staff and patrons of the Spring Hill School District. This month the foundation awarded its first set of Innovation grants to teachers in the school district. This new initiative will provide funds for teachers to incorporate innovative educational opportunities in their classroom.

“We are thrilled about the potential for growth that this designation provides,” says Chad Lewis, SHEF board president. “We look forward to partnering with our community to provide more opportunities for our students.”

If you are interested in donating to the foundation please visit www.usd230.org/foundation or contact Misty Eytcheson, [email protected]