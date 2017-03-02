Falling behind 19-15 at halftime, the Bronco boys’ basketball team dropped a 60-47 Frontier League decision to Ottawa last week.
Ottawa took a double digit second half lead before the Bronco pulled to within eight. That was as close as it got in the 13 point loss.
The game was decided at the foul line as Ottawa sank 29 of 60 charities.
“We tried to slow the game down and take away their two top scorers,” said Coach Wes Book. “We rallied a bit in the second half, but couldn’t get it even.”
Despite the loss, Spring Hill got 15 points from Jordan Hoston and 13 from Jacob Hodge. Brennan Feeback added seven points.
Spring Hill, 11-9, remains at home against Fort Scott, March 2 at 6 p.m.
SH Broncos fall to Ottawa, 60-47
