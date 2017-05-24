The Broncos baseball season came to a close last week with a first round 9-5 Regional loss to Eudora.
Spring Hill aided Eudora committing four defensive errors that led to the five unearned runs.
Despite the loss, Spring Hill got multiple hit games from Jackson Burrell, Tyson Cheatham, and Drew Burger.
With the loss, Spring Hill ends the season with a 10-10 record.
SH Bronco baseball season ends, 10-10
The Broncos baseball season came to a close last week with a first round 9-5 Regional loss to Eudora.