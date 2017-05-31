On May 10, graduating Gardner Edgerton High School seniors gathered in the school’s auditorium to receive their academic and athletic honors, as well as numerous local scholarships.

Among those scholarships presented that night was the sixth annual Kade Meyer Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship, which has awarded $90,000 to date, was presented to a record seven seniors of the 2017 graduating class. Each student received a $3000 scholarship, which was presented to them by Kennedy Meyer, Kade’s sister. Kennedy is also a member of the 2017 graduating class.

The scholarship, which was first awarded in 2011, was created in remembrance of Kade Meyer, son of Stormy and Mark Meyer, GEHS principal. Kade, who lost his life at age 7, was remembered as a compassionate young child with a love of family and friends, and a passion for Legos, sports and Guitar Hero. Following his death, a scholarship was set up and awarded to seniors whose parents works for USD 231, and who has demonstrated both leadership and compassion during their years at GEHS.

This year, the following winners were:

Aaron VanVleet, son of Angela VanVleet, a Para-educator at Madison Elementary. Aaron plans to attend the University of Kansas and he will major in Pre-Pharmacy.

Samuel Stranathan, son of USD 231 School Superintendent, Pam Stranathan. Sam plans to attend Washburn University and will major in Radiology.

Bryson Rohr, son of Niki Rohr, a paraeducator at Nike Elementary. Bryson plans to attend Pittsburg State University and will major in Business.

Anthony Reed, son of Karla Reed, the Director of Mentoring and Professional Development for USD 231. Anthony will attend K-State and plans to major in Engineering.

Nikayla Kussatz, the daughter of Cheryl Kussatz, a Building Secretary at Pioneer Ridge Middle School. Nikayla plans to attend Allen County Community College majoring in Pre-Medicine.

Faith Garrie, daughter of Shana Garrie, a building aide at Pioneer Ridge Middle School. Faith plans to major in Hospitality Management at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.

Jazz Davis, son of Stephanie and stepfather, Terry Zerr. Jazz’s mother is a para-educator at Pioneer Ridge Middle School and his stepfather is a teacher at GEHS. Jazz plans to attend U.M.K.C. majoring in Computer Science.

Currently, preparations are underway for the 7th Annual Kade Meyer Celebration Run, which will be held on September 16, 2017 at Celebration Park in Gardner. The event is the primary fundraiser for the Kade Meyer Memorial Scholarship, and all proceeds from the race are given directly to the scholarship winners. This year’s race theme, “Forever Awesome,” is a tribute to the the final year of the event, which has been held for the last six years.

The race, which features a 5k, 10k and 1-Mile Kids Fun Run, is a fantastic fall family event that draws adults and children of all abilities. In addition the races, the event also includes before and after refreshments, including Gardner-favorite cinnamon rolls and coffee. The event will also bring back the crowd-favorite Kids Zone, which features a bounce house, balloon artist, and Bricks for Kids.

In addition, this year’s race will offer an option to purchase a commemorative sweatshirt, which can be done through either a mail-in form or the online registration, both which can be located on the event’s web page at www.kademeyer.com.

“We want to make this the ‘most awesome’ event yet,” said Stormy Meyer, mother of Kade Meyer and race committee member.

“We have been so incredibly blessed by the generosity of our sponsors, volunteers and participants for the last six years,” stated Megan Darling, race director. “We are so proud of what the race has been able to do for the scholarship fund, and are grateful that the scholarship will continue to be funded through the 2021 graduating class.”

For additional information on the race and registration, please visit www.kademeyer.com.