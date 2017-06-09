Filing deadline for local elections was noon, June 1. The Fall general election will be Nov. 7, 2017.

In Gardner, there will be a primary election for city council Aug. 1, 2017. Voters will be asked to cast votes for 2 of the 7 candidates.

Also in the August election, Gardner voters will be asked to vote on whether to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $13,725,000 to pay the costs of constructing and equipping a facility on a site owned by Gardner to be used as a justice center to house police department headquarters, municipal court and other community purposes.

Candidates are:

Edgerton

Mayor (4 Year Term)

Donald Roberts (Incumbent)

201 East Fifth Street, Edgerton,

Michael Sleister

400 First Street, Edgerton,

Edgerton council members at large

Ron Conus;605 West Meriwood Lane, Edgerton,

Josh Lewis; 525 Heather Knoll Drive, Edgerton,

Gardner

Mayor (4 Year Term)

Chris Morrow (Incumbent)

420 North Cherry Street, Gardner,

Steve Shute

18401 Sycamore Court, Gardner

Gardner Council members PRIMARY Aug. 7 (see graphic)

Spring Hill

Mayor – (4 Year Term)

Steven M. Ellis (Incumbent)

19395 West 209th Terrace, Spring Hill,

Council Members At-Large (4 Year Term) – Vote for Two or Fewer

Chad Eckert 20054 S. Palisade

Chris W. Leaton (Incumbent)

21876 South Lincoln Street, Spring Hill,

Scott P. Snavely (Incumbent)

410 West King Street, Spring Hill,

School Districts

Gardner Edgerton School District – 231

Board Member – Position 4 (4 Year Term)

Wes Rains; 754 South Ash, Gardner,

Lana Sutton; 215 West Park Street, Gardner,

Board Member – Position 5 (4 Year Term) Rob Shippy (Incumbent)

18520 Juniper Street, Gardner.

Board Member – Position 6 (4 Year Term)

Shawn Carlisle; 617 North Winwood Street, Gardner,

Brad Chandler (Incumbent); 616 North Cedar, Gardner,

Spring Hill School District – 230

Board Member – Position 4 (4 Year Term)

Jason Christopher Winbolt (Incumbent)

16392 South Ryckert Street, Olathe, )

Board Member – Position 5 (4 Year Term)

Sharon K. Mitchell (Incumbent);107 South Madison Street, Spring Hill, Board Member – Position 6 (4 Year Term)

Eric Boyle (Incumbent); 21205 West 181st Terrace, Olathe,

Ruth E. Goff; 21000 South Clare Road, Spring Hill,

Stephen Terry; 17622 South Roundtree Drive, Olathe

Specific information can be found at jocoelection.org.