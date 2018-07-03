Submitted photo
The whole family is invited to a fun-filled afternoon when the popular Senior Follies event is presented by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District on a Saturday in mid-July. This variety show featuring the talents of local folks over 50 promises an exciting Saturday afternoon. About 20 acts are expected for this year’s show, including singers, dancers, musicians, and comedians. No additional acts are being sought at this time. The Senior Follies will take place beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the event is expected to last about two hours. Spectator tickets are $2 per person for Johnson County residents or $3 for nonresidents. To order tickets, call (913) 826-2830.