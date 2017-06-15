Kendra Wait cleared 10′ and placed second in the 13-14 age division pole vault at the Marysville Invitational June 4. Wait is a member of the Gardner Edgerton Lightning track club. Photo courtesy of Thane Nonamaker

The season is off and running for the newly formed Gardner-Edgerton Lightning Track Club.

Under the direction of Kate Lott, Tresa Boden and Jim Anderson, the club kicked off the season with participation in the Marysville, Kansas Invitational June 4.

The team returns home to host an Invitational June 17.