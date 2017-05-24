A 7-6 loss home regional final to Olathe North brought the season to a close for Coach Joanne Calvin and her Lady Blazers softball team last week.

In the regional opener, GEHS beat Lawrence Free State 10-0 in five innings. Abby Cox pitched a perfect game with 10 strikeouts.

Cassidy Greer paced an eight hit attack going 2-3 and celebrating her 18th birthday with a grand slam. Gabby Schultz was 2-4 with three RBI’s and hit a three run double to end the game.

In the final, GEHS jumped to a 5-0 lead against Olathe North going into the fifth inning but could not hold on.

North scored two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and tied the game with a run in the seventh inning. North scored two in the top of the eighth to go up 7-5.

GEHS battled back with one in the eighth but saw their season end with a 7-6 loss. “Although it was not how we wanted the season to end, the team had a great season going 17-5,” said Calvin.

Despite the loss, Ashlyn Anderson, Greer, and Cox all went 2-5. Kennedy Meyer went 2-3 and Schultz was 3-5 with two RBI’s.