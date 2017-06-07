The season ended in Wichta with (left to right) Brenna Davidson 8th, Coach Mike Gunderson, and Kennedy Comstock taking 3rd at the state 6A tournament. Photo courtesy of Brian McGee

The season came to a close for the Lady Blazers track with participation in the State 6A tournament in Wichita last week.

The Lady Blazers brought back a 17th place finish in the elite state meet. Senior Cassidy Androff made the most of her final high school meet placing second in the shot put with a heave of 42’1.5 inches. Androff led the team in scoring with 132 points and medaled in every meet, including the KU Relays.

Lauren Highfill and Morgan McIntire were the next highest scorers on the team. They will be joined next year by fellow state qualifiers and medalist Kennedy Comstock (third in javelin) and Brenna Davidson and Becca Mitchell with eighth place finishes in the javelin and pole vault.