Kynli Nelson sets the defense for the Lady Blazers in the sub state title game against Olathe South. The Blazers lost 35-31 and ended the season with a 17-5 record and third place finish in the East Kansas league. Photo courtesy of Shonda Burger

A 35-31 6A sub-state loss to Olathe South brought the season to a close for Coach Justin Mayer and his Lady Blazer basketball team.

Mayer guided his group to a 17-5 overall record, 7-2 in the rugged East Kansas League.

The season ending loss failed to overshadow a 13 point scoring effort by Skylar Washington. Cassidy Androff and Kynli Nelson added eight points apiece and Taylor Carpenter, two points.

“We want to thank everyone for the support this season,” said Coach Mayer. “Our fans and student body are second to none and gave us life in each game.”

Mayer also praised the leadership efforts of seniors Kailey Burger, Androff and Abbey Bilhimer.

“We will truly miss our three seniors,”he added. “They gave great effort throughout their career and I was extremely lucky to coach them.”