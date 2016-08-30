Leann Northway

USD 231

With the district’s promise to keep area communities’ focus on the classroom, gret things are happening.

Gardner Edgerton High School 2016 ACT composite score of 23.6 once again outperformed the state (21.9) composite average and hit the highest score in more than 16 years.

GEHS students outpaced the state averages in all areas tested with higher average scores in English (22.9; State: 21.3), Mathematics (23.1; State: 21.5), Reading (24.3; State: 22.5), and Science (23.5; State 21.8) The GEHS average composite ACT score for 2015 was 23.5.

The 2016 ACT results reflect the performance of 164 GEHS seniors. The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement test designed to measure college readiness and preparation. The ACT includes four separate exams in English, Reading, Mathematics and Science. Scoring on the exam is based on a scale of 1 to 36 with a student’s composite score being the average of the four test scores.

“The diligence and commitment from our staff and students in the classroom is reflected in the ACT composite score increasing each year,” said Mark Meyer, GEHS principal. “Our goal at GEHS is to make sure our students are college and career ready, and these numbers prove we are on the right track.”

Students are encouraged to enroll in College Now, Advanced Placement, and ACT Prep courses which provide additional rigor and better prepare them for ACT testing and college course work. Students may take designated courses, taught by qualified GEHS teachers, and earn “dual credit” (both high school and college credit) simultaneously, without leaving GEHS campus.

“The ACT results are valuable because they provide an additional indicator for our district to assess our curriculum with respect to college and career readiness for students,” said Pam Stranathan superintendent. “Focusing on the classroom to make sure our students are well prepared in all areas to enter college or the workforce is top priority at Gardner Edgerton School District. I am very proud of our students and staff for their hard work.”

For more information on the National ACT Test, visit www.act.org.