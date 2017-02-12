Lindsay Cochran, Gardner, is the daughter of Walt and Tracy Cochran. A 5K run is being held April 1 in Olathe to benefit SMA Type II. Submitted photo

A 5K run in support of Lindsay Cochran and SMA Type II is being held April 1 in Olathe.

Lindsay is the daughter of Walt Cochran, teacher and soccer coach at Gardner Edgerton High School, and his wife, Tracy, home health physical therapist in the Gardner area. Cochran has taught in the district 18 years.

The Cochran family and GEHS Natural Helpers has issued an invitation to the community to participate in Jadon’s Hope Bug Run in Olathe to benefit research for a cure to spinal muscular atrophy.

“Many of you remember that I shared that the FDA has finally approved a drug to help kids with SMA maintain their strength,” Cochran said. “It is races like this that have been the tip of the spear in funding research.”

The event offer’s a 5K walk, and timed 5K/10K USTAF certified. Last year’s race drew about 1,000 participants.

The race is scheduled for April 1; register under Lindsay’s Trailblazer’s at https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Olathe/JadonsHopeBugRun5K10K. All proceeds go to research for SMA; the number one genetic killer of children below the age of two.

Recently the FDA approved a drug called spinraza – the very first medication that will provide some treatment for this disease, according to Cochran. This was made possible through races like this around the country and world as families have raised tens of millions of dollars to fund research.

“Lindsay is affected with SMA Type II and has helped promote a cure for this race through races such as this her whole life,” Cochran writes.

“When Lindsay was first diagnosed with SMA Type II as a baby, the community of Gardner did a huge fundraiser to help pay for her first power-wheelchair,” Cochran said. “The Gardner community and the USD 231 School District has walked with us through this disease for Lindsay’s entire life. We are so thankful for the support of a loving and wonderful community as we raise awareness for continued research in helping to improve the quality of life for children who suffer from SMA.”