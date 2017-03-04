Senior Bryson Rohr scored 13 points, including 10 in the third quarter, leading the Blazer boys’ varsity basketball team to a 56-44 non league win at Paola last week.
GEHS, 9-10, led 20-13 at halftime but took control with 14 third quarter points.
Paola rallied within six points with 54 seconds left in the game, but GEHS held on for victory.
Besides Rohr, Devan Toomey and Anthony Reed 12 points apiece.
GEHS closed out the regular season competition against Blue Valley Southwest before entering Regional play this week.
Rohr’s 13 points cements victory
