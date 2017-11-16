Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

More years ago than i can remember or care to count, there was a black and white television show. It was called the Gale Storm show. It ran from 1956 to 1960. She was a sort of Lucille Ball person who had adventures and mis-adventures.

Being very young and impressionable, I remember only one episode. It involved a robot chasing her around on board a ship. I was scared to death of that robot. A robot could do just anything, and you couldn’t stop it.

I was also terrified by Gort, in The Day the Earth Stood Still.

The Jetson’s had robots and so did Lost in Space. But those two early encounters were the ones that stood out in my mind.

Until now.

Having some health issues, I was referred to a surgeon who uses a robot called DaVinci.

I didn’t get to meet DaVinci before the surgery, but I have proof he was there. A work friend of my son’s also had a procedure done by a DaVInci robot, and she got to see the unit before going off to sleep.

The medical robot looks nothing like the ones who scared me so many years before. The surgeon sits in a special console. The recovery time is less than a regular surgery, and the damage is much less to the body.

Medical advancements tend to make me marvel every day. I am one who is sometimes skeptical, especially where a robot is concerned. However I think Leonardo DaVinci would be amazed and pleased by the invention named for him.