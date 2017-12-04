Robert Willis Sprague, 71, of Leavenworth, Kan, passed away Nov. 30, 2017.

Robert was born Feb. 12, 1946 in Waverly, Mo to Willis Roscoe and Nora Louise (Alspaw) Sprague. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. Robert did asphalt work for various construction companies and was a commercial truck driver. He was a lifelong Johnson County resident. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Roscoe Sprague and brother, Loren Sprague. Robert is survived by his mother, Nora Louise Sprague, Marshall, Mo; sons: Kevin Sprague, Linn Valley, Kan, Trevor and wife Julie Sprague, Gardner, Kan; daughter, Tina Sprague, Blue Springs, Mo; siblings: Laura Marr, Slater, Mo, Norman Sprague, Marshall, Mo, Brenda Greene, Lee’s Summit, Mo; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation. Graveside inurnment at Bucyrus Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com