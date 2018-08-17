Robert E. Artz

Robert E. Artz, 85, of Gardner, Kan passed away August 17, 2018 at Villa St. Francis, Olathe.

Robert was born March 22, 1933 in Dewey, Okla to John William and Opal Mary (Vernon) Artz. He graduated from Dewey High School in Oklahoma and then went on to receive an Associate’s Degree from Central Tech in Kansas City. Robert served in the United States Air Force for 3 years. He moved to the Kansas City area in 1955. Robert married Nancye Grace Horseman on December 20, 1957 in Weston, Mo. In 1964, Robert and Nancye moved to Gardner. He worked for Honeywell Corp in Kansas City, MO as an electronics technician and retired in 1998. He has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Gardner since 1964 and stayed active in the church by serving as the sound technician and singing in the church’s Quartet. Robert loved music, was an avid reader and was very creative – always building or fixing things around the house. Most of all, he loved being a father and granddad. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of the home; daughter, Lori Artz of Gardner, Kan; son, Robert Artz and wife Linda Faye of Scott City, Kan; grandson, Parker Ebling-Artz and wife Hannah and granddaughter, Leah Artz.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1-3:00 pm Thursday, August 23, 2018 at First Baptist Church in the Kramer Center, 324 E. Shawnee St., Gardner, Kan 66030. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Gardner.