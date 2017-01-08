Graphic courtesy of RideKC

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, RideKC service will be extended on the 495 95th Street route to Lenexa from Oak Park Mall as part of expanded transit service started earlier this year.

The 495 route will run from Oak Park Mall to Lenexa’s City Center Development along 95th Street, then north on Renner Road to 87th Street. The route ends at 87th Street and Scarborough, one block west of Renner Road.

The 495 route was created last summer as part of expanded service started in Johnson County. The route connects riders from 74th Terrrace & Broadway in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. to Oak Park Mall and ultimately Lenexa’s City Center Development.

Service runs weekdays from about 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from about 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

County bus routes change names

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 13 routes serving Johnson County. will be renumbered as part of a new system for giving riders a better idea of the type of bus service they’re using, where the bus is taking them and the price of the bus fare.

The new numbering system is organized into regions and types of service. Route numbers across the region are changing gradually. No date is set for completing the renumbering. Bus service and routes are not affected.

The route numbers changing this winter, starting Tuesday, Jan. 3:

556 Metcalf-Plaza: Changing to 401 Metcalf-Plaza.

546 Johnson-Quivira: Changing to 402 Johnson Quivira

660 Antioch-Olathe: Changing to 403 Antioch-Olathe

664 Metcalf-Downtown: Changing to 404 Metcalf-Downtown

667 Nall: Changing to 405 Nall

672 JOCO to Downtown Midday: Changing to 435 JOCO to Downtown Midday

575 Quivira-75th Street: Changing to 475 Quivira-75th Street

812 JO Flex: Changing to 482 Overland Park Flex

710 K-10 Connector: Changing to 510 K-10 Connector

661 Olathe Xpress: Changing to 519 Olathe Express

678 Shawnee Xpress: Changing to 563 Shawnee Express

673 South OP Xpress: Changing to 569 South OP Express

670 Gardner-OP Xpress: Changing to 595 Gardner-OP Express

For route and schedule information, contact the Regional Call Center at (816) 221-0660, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.