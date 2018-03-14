Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

Edgerton city council met on March 6 in regular session to determine the city’s insurance provider, consider rezoning of property annexed last year and add three staff positions.

Insurance Policy Renewal

Council considered renewal of the city’s corporate insurance policy for coverage from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

As it had been a couple of years since the city solicited quotes and because of the unknown effect last year’s flood would have on renewal rates, Kevin O’Brien, the city’s agent from the Reilly Company, had solicited bids from three companies. One declined; Travelers and One Beacon submitted bids. One Beacon was the insurance provider in 2017 and has settled the majority of the flood damage claims made by the city.

The Travelers quote was $1,808 lower than One Beacon.

The agent and staff recommend staying with One Beacon due to their consistency in pricing over the years and their fair claims handling process demonstrated from the nearly $700,000 flood claim.

Beth Linn, city administrator, commented that familiarity gained through working with One Beacon was valuable and that the experience had been “as positive as it could be.”

Don Roberts, mayor said he didn’t know what more you could ask for from an insurance company – they had stepped up and did what they were supposed to do after the flood.

The presentation and discussion lasted about 30 minutes, ending with council approving the renewal with One Beacon by 4-0 vote.

Rezoning denied, road improvement tabled

After approving the insurance policy, council recessed into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss attorney client matters regarding contract negotiations.

The open meeting resumed and considered the Planning Commission recommendation to approve re-zoning of 256 acres of land at 207th and Waverly Road from “RUR” Rural District to “L-P” Logistics Park District.

Linn said that after consultation with counsel, staff recommendation was to deny the proposed ordinance to re-zone, based on an incorrect legal description.

Motion to deny was made by Clay Longanecker, council president, and carried with a 4-0 vote.

Item 12 on the agenda was to consider authorization of Homestead Lane / 207th Street Road Improvement Project.

Staff recommendation was to table the item to a future meeting.

There was no explanation or discussion.

Motion was made to table and carried with a 4-0 vote.

New staff positions

During the city administrators report, Linn reviewed plans for the upcoming citizens survey and announced three new staff positions.

The three new positions approved by the Edgerton City Council on Mar. 9 are the Planning and Zoning Coordinator, the Public Works Director, and the Marketing and Communications Director.

These positions were created due to the ever increasing amount of work and development occurring in the City of Edgerton.

Funding for the new positions is provided through revenue generated by building permit fees and plan review fees associated with development projects, so the revenue generated by development in the City will be used to directly improve upon services provided to the community.