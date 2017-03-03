Ethan Reynolds scored a school record 32 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade varsity Mustang basketball team to a 66-38 win at Spring Hill last week.
The 66 points were also a single game school record as WMS improved to 13-0 on the season.
Besides Reynolds, Hunter Meyer added 11 points; Josh Summerlin had ten points; London Turner had six points; Cody Pascarelli had five points; Adam Callahan had four, and Kaden McDonnell had two points.
It was a different story in the eighth grade JV game as Spring Hill escaped with a close 28-26 win.
Wheatridge tied the game late in the fourth quarter on a shot by Will Guzman. However, Spring Hill sank a last second shot to gain the win.
Guzman led the way with six points while Aidan Delker had four points, four rebounds and three steals. Graham had four points.