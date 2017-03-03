Ethan Reynolds scored a school record 32 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade varsity Mustang basketball team to a 66-38 win at Spring Hill last week.
The 66 points were also a single game school record as WMS improved to 13-0 on the season.
Besides Reynolds, Hunter Meyer added 11 points; Josh Summerlin had ten points; London Turner had six points; Cody Pascarelli had five points; Adam Callahan had four, and Kaden McDonnell had two points.
It was a different story in the eighth grade JV game as Spring Hill escaped with a close 28-26 win.
Wheatridge tied the game late in the fourth quarter on a shot by Will Guzman. However, Spring Hill sank a last second shot to gain the win.
Guzman led the way with six points while Aidan Delker had four points, four rebounds and three steals. Graham had four points.
Reynolds scores school record 32 points in Mustangs victory
