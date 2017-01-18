Chris Morrow, mayor, delivers opening remarks at the start of an all-day educational exhibit honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 13 at city hall. Despite inclement weather, the exhibit was well-received and was held over and reopened on Jan. 17. Photos courtesy of Rick Poppitz

For the first time, a celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King was held in Gardner, according to Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer.

Although originally scheduled for display only on Jan. 13, due to attendance, the exhibit was reopened Jan. 17.

A display was set up in city council chambers, and invitations have been sent to other government entities, including USD 231. In prior years, residents have had to travel out of town to commemorate Jan. 16.

“This educational exhibit is just a small glimpse of Dr. King’s role as a prominent leader in the civil rights movement to end racial segregation and discrimination in America through nonviolent methods,” said Chris Morrow, mayor. “His ability to motivate and produce social change came through his eloquence as a speaker along with his deep-seated determination to establish equality among all races. Dr. King believed the rights of the Constitution should pertain to all men, often citing this passage in his speeches: We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”

“His message was ultimately one of love and service,” Morrow continued

“Dr. King IS unequivocally a human rights icon, and I am fortunate that we have come together this day to celebrate him here in the City of Gardner.”

Morrow made a request of those in attendance.

“I would ask that you take with you this same message of love and service Dr. King spoke of, and be inspired to serve in whatever capacity, but just serve. You alone can make an impact, because, as Dr. King once so movingly stated, everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.’”

The all day exhibit displayed photos, videos, and a children’s workstation.