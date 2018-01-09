The City of Gardner Citizens Academy, Gardner You!, is an interactive civic and public information program provided for residents and business owners to learn more about their city government and its services. The program gives participants insight on how local governments operate and promotes open lines of communication between citizens and city staff. Participants will attend a series of six Thursday evening sessions and a Friday bus tour of city facilities. Gardner You! graduation will occur during the last session of the program.

Participation in the academy is limited to Gardner residents and business owners who are at least 18 years old. Participants are expected to attend all classes. The class size is limited to the first 20 residents that sign up due to the interactive nature of the program. If more than the allotted slots are requested, the names will be put on a waiting list in the order they were received for the next session.

There are also five slots open to Gardner-Edgerton High School students who are interested in learning more about city government. Students must provide a recommendation from a teacher or other faculty member as to why they should attend. Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The entire program is free.