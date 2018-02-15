Anyone receiving a call or email requesting immediate payment or utility service will be shut off, there’s a good chance it’s a SCAM, according to Gardner officials.

“Some of our residents did receive an unauthorized call stating their utility bill was in delinquent status and needed to be reconciled by making a payment through a prepaid debit card or wire transfer,” said Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer. “ We released an immediate statement regarding this erroneous information to help bring awareness to our customers, so they would not fall victim to this scam.”

According to the city’s statement:

The City of Gardner does not make collection phone calls on residential delinquent utility bills.

Fortunately, there are ways to know whether or not power is actually going to be shut off.

• Check your account online at www.gardnerkansas.gov.

• See if your past payments have been cleared through your bank.

• Call the City of Gardner Utility Billing Department directly at 913.856.7535 or go to the office at 120 E Main St., to check the status of your account. Also, contact Utility Billing with any questions before reacting to a received phone call or e-mail.

Remember, don’t cave into pressure, and be wary of anyone asking for money immediately. The City of Gardner will never request you pay through a prepaid debit card or wire transfer.