The City of Gardner encourages citizens to attend its upcoming Citizens Budget Forum on Thursday, April 19, from 5:30 – 7 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers. The city is holding this forum to provide residents an opportunity to offer input on budget initiatives and priorities for the subsequent years.
Contact Finance Director Laura Gourley at 913.856.0978 or [email protected] for questions.
Residents invited to budget forum
