Johnson County voters will have the opportunity to see and use the county’s new voting equipment ahead of its debut in the upcoming primary election. Voters will be able to cast a practice vote on the new voting equipment and learn more about its features, including the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) that will create a paper record for every vote cast in Johnson County.

“We’re very excited for Johnson County voters to cast their first votes on the county’s new voting equipment,” said Ronnie Metsker, Johnson County Election Commissioner. ”While the touchscreen equipment will be very familiar to our voters, we’re eager for them to see the new paper ballots in action and get a sneak peek at their new voting experience.”

The voting equipment will be available on July 9, July 10, July 12, and July 13 at these locations:

Monday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 10

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center; 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park:

Thursday, July 12 and Friday, July 13

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Johnson County Northeast Offices; 6000 Lamar, Mission:

There will also be evening and weekend opportunities for voters to see and use the new voting equipment before the primary election. The voting equipment will be available on July 20 and July 21 at the location listed below.

Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; K-State Olathe Innovation Campus; 22201 W Innovation Dr, Olathe; East of K-7 on College Blvd:

Election workers from the Johnson County Election Office will be available to answer questions from voters and help them use the new voting equipment.