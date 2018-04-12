The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum at 200 SE Fourth Street in Abilene, Kan., is hosting a gathering to honor Vietnam veterans and their families titled “Remembering Vietnam” on Saturday, April 14.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a keynote address by Chris Lovett, Vietnam veteran and professor at Emporia State University, presenting an overview of the Vietnam War. A panel discussion about federal policy will follow at 11:15 a.m. At 2 p.m. there will be a panel discussion with Vietnam veterans. At 3:30 p.m. Rick Williamson, a Vietnam veteran who returned to Vietnam for a 19-day tour in 2015, will present “Vietnam: Then and Now.”

Vietnam veterans and their families are encouraged to attend and share their experiences with others who understand. They can learn how to participate in “Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War,” an oral histories and memoir writing project. Oral histories will be filmed April 17 and 18 and the memoir writing workshop will be held on Armed Forces Day, May 19.

“Remembering Vietnam” is presented in part by the Lawrence F. O’Brien Family, Pritzker Military Museum & Library, AARP, and the National Archives Foundation. Project is sponsored by the Kansas Humanities Council, in partnership with the Veteran History Project at the Library of Congress and the Veterans Voices Writing Project.

For more information, visit:

www.eisenhower.archives.gov.