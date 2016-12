It was a record setting day for Coach Gina Roberts and her seventh and eighth grade Trailridge Husky track teams. The Huskies brought back first place finishes in the seventh and eighth grade boys teams while both girls team took third place. For the seventh grade girls, gold medals went to Alexis Hurter in the 100 hurdles in a time of 20.11 and the sprint medley team. For the seventh grade boys, first place awards went to Jack Lott (1600, 400, and 800), Alex Roaden (discus), Ivan Jalabomy (high jump), and Quenton Walion (pole vault), the 400, 800 and sprint medley relay teams. For the eighth grade girls, first place finishers went to Haley Morris (400), Anna Tropansky (pole vault), and the sprint medley relay team. For the eighth grade boys, golds went to Will DeBolt (3200), Jakob Renaud (100, 400), Brett Harding (200 and long jump), Noah Short (shot put ), Laine Meyer (discus) and the 400, 800, and sprint medley relay teams. Records were set by Alexis Herder (100-13.52), and Ivan Jalabomy (high jump-5’0”), Quinton Walion (pole vault 7’3”), Jack Lott (1600-5:15.59), 800 (2:32.6) and 400 (1:01.28). Eighth grade records were set by Aubrey Crain (1600-6:40) and Sadie Watkins (800-2:52.06). Brett Harding and Jakob Renaud (100-11.6 seconds), Harding (200-24.6 seconds), Noah Short (shot put-38’2”), Lane Meyer (discus-124’3”), Owen Krouch (1600-5:45.8) and the 1600 relay.

