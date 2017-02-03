Raymond “Stan” Stanley Haynes, 66, of Overland Park, Kan passed away February 1, 2017 at The Health Resort of Olathe.

Stan was born August 8, 1950 in Kansas City, Kan to O. Russell “Russ” and Ethel Mae (Smith) Haynes. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1968. Stan then went on to Emporia for a year then to University of Kansas and received a Bachelor’s degree in Business. He worked for Frontier Airlines in Denver and then KCMO as a Reservationist and Route Specialist for 13 years. He then worked for Sprint as a Project Manager in the Financial Planning Dept for 13 years, retiring in 2003. Stan was a member of Gardner Presbyterian and Baptist Churches. His parents owned the Gardner Pool Hall from 1947-1960s, where they lived and he and his brother helped them run the business. Stan was active in Cub and Boy Scouts, baseball leagues and Babe Ruth. He was on the varsity football, basketball and track teams. With his family, they worked for years to help build the Gardner American Legion Hall. Stan had enjoyed dancing since he was five years old and continued that passion while growing up, never missing Gardner Teen Town. Later in life he became an accomplished country dancer, impressing his many dance partners. They gave him the nickname “Smooth Dancer”. He learned to fly and got his Pilot’s License in 1970. Stan was a member of “Side Pockets” Pool League in Overland Park and the Son’s of the Gardner American Legion. He loved to travel, but he always stayed connected with his many, many friends in the Gardner Community. Stan cherished his memories of growing up in Gardner and loved reminiscing about all the great times. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and the Class of 1968. Stan was always a gentleman and always had a great smile!

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Stella McIntyre and cousin, Kathy. He is survived by his brother, Stephen D. Haynes of Overland Park, KS; aunt, Florence De Grande of Gardner, KS and cousins: Duane and John.

A Celebration of Life will be 2:30 pm Friday, February 10, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 913-856-7111. Private family inurnment at Gardner Cemetery. Visitation 1-2:30 pm before the service at the funeral home. A gathering of his friends and family will be held at the Gardner American Legion at 4:00 pm Friday, February 10. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gardner American Legion Post #19. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.