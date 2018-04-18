Coach David Stueve
The varsity tennis team finished third at the tennis meet last week.
Carson Williams ended with a fourth place finish, playing number one singles for the first time.
Max Clark played number two singles; he put up a good battle and also finished third .
Senior Ryan Sherman and Holden Bennett played number one doubles and finished fourth. This was their first opportunity to play 1’s, and they represented the team well.
Senior Kole Nhingsavath and Cooper Hart played number two doubles. They had some great matches and ended the day in first place.
Racketeers take 3rd last week
