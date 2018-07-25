REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF GARDNER

The City of Gardner is requesting proposals for the purpose of providing engineering design services for WAVERLY ROAD, US-56 TO MADISON. The project includes, but is not limited to, intersection improvements, road widening, drainage structures, and lighting. Proposals will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, at the Public Works Department, Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 3:00 P.M. (local time) on August 14, 2018,

The Request for Proposal may be obtained via the city’s website, www.gardnerkansas.gov, or by contacting Tim McEldowney, [email protected], 913.856.0959.