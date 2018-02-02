Johnson County will hold two public meetings, Feb. 6 and 7, for residents to see early concepts for the new county courthouse.
Come Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Administration building at 111 S. Cherry St. in Olathe or Feb 7 for a second (repeat) offering from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arts & Heritage Center located at 8788 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. The courthouse is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.
Residents can ask questions and provide suggestions for the project. Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed in 2021. Voters approved a public safety sales tax in November 2016 to pay for the new courthouse and a medical examiner facility.
Designers are developing planning details, addressing parking needs and working with the city of Olathe to integrate the courthouse project into the current downtown landscape.
Public invited to courthouse meetings
