About 500 students are expected to participate in Pittsburg State University’s fall commencement exercises on Dec. 15. Commencement exercises will be held in the Garfield Weede physical education building on the PSU campus. Friday, Dec. 15t, the ceremony for the students in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Kelce College of Business will begin at 5 p.m. and the ceremony for students in the College of Education and the College of Technology will begin at 8 p.m.
Attached is a list of those students who are tentatively scheduled to graduate. Students are listed by nation, state and hometown.
Please contact the PSU Office of University Marketing & Communication at 620-235-4122 or by e-mail: [email protected] if you have questions. This list is also on our website at www.pittstate.edu.
Gardner
Victoria Paige Davis, BSE
Spring Hill
Serena Gail Hoffman, BS
PSU releases list of Fall 2017 graduates
About 500 students are expected to participate in Pittsburg State University’s fall commencement exercises on Dec. 15. Commencement exercises will be held in the Garfield Weede physical education building on the PSU campus. Friday, Dec. 15t, the ceremony for the students in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Kelce College of Business will begin at 5 p.m. and the ceremony for students in the College of Education and the College of Technology will begin at 8 p.m.