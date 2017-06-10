Gardner voters will be asked whether to approve issuing $13.7 million in bonds for a new justice center on the Aug. 7 ballot.

Council members have been discussing a proposed Justice Center to house the police department and municipal court for several years.

In 2016, the city purchased 15 acres of land off 167th Street. Need for a new building was first determined in 2013 when the city conducted a study of the current Gardner Police Department facilities, and they were graded as inadequate.

The police department is currently housed in the community’s former telephone company office; it’s been remade and reconfigured several times. Gardner’s population has doubled during that time.

An architect’s study done in 2015 to determine community needs and cost estimated construction then at $8.9 million.

In the past two years, current cost estimate to construct the facility in 2018 has grown to $13.7 million.