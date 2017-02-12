Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

When driving to work the other morning I noticed someone had placed a flag, still on a small pole, in their trash can.

I know that this is not the correct way to dispose of one of our flags, but I figure most of the people reading this know the correct way. However, how many of our children or grandchildren know and understand there are right and wrong ways to dispose of a flag when it isn’t suitable for display any longer?

So I went to several sites and found the following information. In these times of unease and protest, maybe we should take care of some of the things that make American’s the people we are.

What symbolizes us better than our flag?

Our local VFW has flag retirement ceremonies.

When stowing or disposing of the flag according to the VFW site, DO the following:

• Fold in the traditional triangle for stowage, never wadded up.

• The VFW offers the following instructions for properly disposing of a worn flag: They hold ceremonies where the flags are disposed of by fire.

• The flag should be folded in its customary manner.

• It is important that the fire be fairly large and of sufficient intensity to ensure complete burning of the flag.

• Place the flag on the fire.

• The individual(s) can come to attention, salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and have a brief period of silent reflection.

• After the flag is completely consumed, the fire should then be safely extinguished and the ashes buried.

• Please make sure you are conforming to local/state fire codes or ordinances.

If you have a flag that needs to be disposed of, do it properly.

Contact your local VFW post 11234 (913) 856-8007. They can help you.

Let’s all be respectful and, more than that,let us pass the respect on to our children and grandchildren.

If they don’t learn from us who will they learn from?