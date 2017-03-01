Chris Morrow, mayor, will share the city’s continued economic development progress at this year’s State of the City Address on Wednesday, March 8.
The State of the City event includes an overview of last year’s accomplishments and the unveiling of up and coming projects.
“This is an excellent time for the community to hear about Gardner’s successes and future advances in the areas of economic development,” said Morrow. “I encourage everyone to attend and expand their awareness of Gardner’s path toward continued growth and prosperity.”
The doors of the New Century Fieldhouse, located at 551 New Century Pkwy, New Century, open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will start promptly at noon. Lunch will be provided. Those wanting to attend should RSVP by March 1 by emailing [email protected] or calling 913.856.0939.
Special accommodations available upon request.
