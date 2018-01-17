Submitted photo

Learn more about the Underground Railroad during the next Home-school History Adventures programs presented by the Johnson County Museum in early February.

During these programs, which are for ages seven to 13, participants will examine artifacts from the museum’s collection, explore the museum’s main exhibit called “Becoming Johnson County,” and put their brains and hands to work with interactive projects, games, and activities in the museum classroom. These monthly sessions serve as an engaging supplement to home-school curriculum, and give students the opportunity to build both new friendships and a new appreciation for what came before us.

These programs take place at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The cost for each two-hour program is $6 per person, and museum members receive a 20 percent discount but must register by telephone to receive their discount. Registration includes admission to the Johnson County Museum and to KidScape. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.

The next program in the series is called Lamp of Freedom. Through a living history presentation, participants will step back to 1858 before the Civil War along the Kansas Territory and Missouri border with special guest storyteller Molly Postlewait! She performs as Georgette, a farm girl, in her interactive ?Lamp of Freedom, bringing to life the experience of slavery and the Underground Railroad in this area. Student will make local history connections with the museum’s exhibit and activities after the program. This program is offered at two different dates and times. One program will take place beginning at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 while the other will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Other upcoming Home-school History Adventures programs this season will include: “Hold the Phone, History’s Calling” on March 1 – 2, and “What’s Cookin’” on April 5 – 6.

These programs are also eligible for credit in the Mindfulness dimension for the JCPRD U holistic wellness program for participants ages three to 18. Participants can complete Achievement Classes (similar to academic grade levels) and earn Achievement Badges and Awards. To register for JCPRD U call Nathan at (913) 826-2950.

The Johnson County Museum is a department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.