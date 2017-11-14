Marvin Smith, Manhattan, was recently honored for his military service by fellow Farm Bureau Financial employees with a hand-sewn quilt. Pictured are: Smith with his co-worker Angela Cyr, who sewed the quilt. Submitted photo

Veteran Marvin Smith was honored by his colleagues for his military service. He was presented him with a handcrafted quilt.

Smith was presented with the quilt during an event at the company’s offices in Manhattan on Nov. 10, 2017. The quilt, which was handcrafted by fellow employees at Farm Bureau Financial Services. The quilt was given to Mr. Smith in honor of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, 2017.

“It’s nice to be honored in this way,” said Smith, a senior physical damage appraiser who has been with Farm Bureau Financial Services for 23 years. “This quilt is something my family and I will cherish for years to come.”

“Today we honor Marvin Smith and thank him for his service to our country whether here or abroad, recent or a long time ago,” said CEO Jim Brannen. “We honor our veterans’ efforts to defend the Constitution and the liberties that we hold dear. We see how your experience has shaped you as a leader – and how the values and discipline learned help deliver on our common purpose now – to protect livelihoods and futures. We are honored to have Marvin on our team and we thank him for his hard work and dedication.”

Farm Bureau employees Sheryl Houston and Lori Strottman organized a group of quilters who worked all year long to make these beautiful pieces of art. The quilts, which took anywhere between 20-100 hours each to complete, were presented to veteran Farm Bureau team members in seven states, including Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

To learn more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, visit www.qovf.org.