If you can remember ”The Poky Little Puppy,” you and your preschoolers will love the stories and illustrations from long ago, read by a special guest from the 1950s All-Electric House during the last in a monthly series of programs at the Johnson County Museum.

This program is called Retro Story and Art Fun! and is for ages three to five with an adult. These monthly stories connect to the museum’s KidScape community environments, and meet Kansas Early Learning Standards. An adult must attend program with each child. The final program in the current January through April season is called ?Baby Farm Animals,” and will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Illustrated by Garth Williams, this Little Golden Book from 1953 is a longtime favorite. Meet the baby farm animals in the book, then make a baby pig craft of your own.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under preschool and then under enrichment &special interests. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “early learning.”

The cost for this 45-minute program is $2 per child, and museum members receive a 20 percent discount but must register by telephone to receive their discount. Registration for these programs does not include admission to the Johnson County Museum or to KidScape. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.