Members of the Prairie Star 4H met in December, 2016. Pictured from L-R: Back row: Morgan Shafer, Charli McGill, Lauren Molenda, Brady Russel, Elly VanRheen, Kara McCormick, Bayleigh Russel and Alli Butler. Middle row: Maci Shafer, Kenzi McCormick, Nolan Quinn. Front Row: Mason Butler, Lucas Quinn and Gavin McGill. Submitted photo

Alli Butler

Club reporter

On Dec. 12, the Prairie Star 4H club held its monthly meeting at the fairgrounds.

At a previous meeting, the club voted to join in on Gardner’s mayor Christmas again this year. Everyone donated gifts to a less fortunate family. All in all, we donated gifts to three local kids for Christmas.

Each member of the club brought a gift for a club gift exchange led by Melissa McGill. Everyone who participated in the gift exchange had a great time. The most popular items were chocolate truffles and a green ball. The club had lots of fun during the gift exchange as we followed a poem that gave instructions to follow on how the gifts were distributed and exchanged.

After the gift exchange, everyone brought Christmas treats to share with the club. At the very end of the meeting everyone took a picture next to the gifts we donated to the three less fortunate kids. Everyone left the meeting with smiles on their faces.

The club’s next meeting will be our January fun meeting. More details about the fun meeting will be announced.