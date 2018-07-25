Kylie Roger takes a photo of Alexis Fiedler who’s also sharpening her photography skills. Photo courtesy of Kylie Roger

Kylie Roger

Club reporter

On June 13, the Prairie Moon 4-H Club invited members to get together at the Arboretum to learn about photography. We got to walk around the paths and trails so we could find flowers, insects, and other scenery to take pictures of. We got to learn how to use our cameras and how to take the best pictures.

We learned how to use AV mode and Auto mode. One of the most important things we learned was how to get the best angles for a picture and how to zoom in properly so your picture doesn’t turn out blurry. It was an amazing experience and we learned so much. Our 4-H club plans to have another photography meeting soon and learn more about photography.