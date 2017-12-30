Photos courtesy of FD#1
Johnson County Fire District #1’s C-Shift spent Dec. 20 training on how to maximize a fire hydrant and how to get the most water out of it. The hydrant used is normally tested to flow 1,200-gpm(gallons per minute) of water without the assistance from a engine/pumper. By hooking up to all three sides of the hydrant, crews were able to pump 1,500-gpm and then some.This training scenario was to simulate a response for a large building fire where good flowing hydrants were nearby.